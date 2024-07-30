Wayanad landslide: Death toll rises to 19; 400 families isolated

A series of devastating landslides struck Meppadi, Mundakkai Town, and Chooral Mala early Tuesday, resulting in significant loss of life. At least 19 fatalities have been reported, with the district administration confirming four deaths, including a child. Over 50 individuals have been hospitalized. A bridge collapse in Chooral Mala Town has stranded approximately 400 families, impeding rescue efforts and causing multiple injuries and vehicles to be swept away. A 20-member team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed to Mundakkai, but the collapsed bridge has prevented additional rescue workers from reaching the area.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has mobilized all government agencies to conduct search and rescue operations in the hilly regions surrounding Meppadi in Wayanad district. The Health Department’s National Health Mission has set up a dedicated control room to coordinate relief efforts. People needing urgent assistance can contact authorities at the designated helpline numbers: 9656938689 or 8086010833. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has dispatched Fireforce and NDRF teams to the affected region, with another NDRF team on the way. Additionally, two teams from the Kannur Defence Security Corps have been instructed to join the rescue efforts.

The Banasura Sagar dam’s shutters have been opened, prompting the district collector and chairperson of the district disaster management authority to urge residents near the dam, along the riverbanks, and in low-lying areas to remain vigilant for possible flooding. The dam will release water at a rate of 8.5 cubic meters per second, gradually increasing to 35 cubic meters per second as the spillway shutters are opened in phases. Excess water will be released when the dam’s water level reaches 773.50 meters.