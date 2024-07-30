Wayanad landslide: Helpline numbers released

A severe landslide struck Mundakkai in Wayanad district, causing significant destruction. The initial landslide occurred around 2 a.m., followed by another at 4:10 a.m. The affected regions include Vythiri, Vellarimala, and Meppadi. Continuous heavy rainfall is worsening the situation, raising concerns that many individuals might be trapped under the debris. The road from Chooralmala to Mundakkai has been washed away, complicating rescue operations. Authorities have released emergency helpline numbers for assistance.

The Kerala Health Department and National Health Mission have established a control room and issued helpline numbers, 9656938689 and 8086010833, for emergency support. In response to the disaster, two Mi-17 Air Force helicopters and an ALH will depart from Sulur at 7:30 a.m. to assist with rescue operations. Coordination of these efforts is underway to ensure effective and timely assistance to those affected by the landslides.

In Chooral Mala Town, a devastating bridge collapse has stranded approximately 400 families, making the sole access point to Attamala in Mundakkai impassable. This disaster has significantly hindered rescue efforts, resulting in multiple injuries and vehicles being swept away. The authorities are working tirelessly to manage the situation and provide necessary aid to those impacted by the landslides.