Wayanad Landslide: PM Modi assures Kerala CM of central support for rescue operations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday (July 30) following a massive landslide in Wayanad, assuring all possible support from the Centre for the rescue operations. He also discussed the situation with Union Minister Suresh Gopi and BJP President JP Nadda, instructing BJP members to assist in the relief efforts. On X, PM Modi expressed his distress over the landslides, extended his condolences to the affected families, and confirmed ongoing rescue operations.

The Chief Minister’s Office has arranged for two Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters to depart from Sulur in Coimbatore to Wayanad, while two battalions of the Indian Army’s Defence Security Corps have been mobilized from Kannur to support the affected region. Authorities reported that several individuals were swept away by the Chaliyar River following a landslide in the hilly areas near Meppadi early on Tuesday morning. Multiple landslides have been confirmed in Mundakkai and Chooralmala villages, part of the Meppadi Panchayat in Wayanad.

Rescuers and officials stated that numerous houses, shops, and vehicles in Mundakkai were engulfed by debris, trapping many residents. The destruction of a nearby bridge has hindered rescue efforts, preventing villagers from accessing the affected area to assist those buried under the rubble. This devastating incident has struck a region predominantly inhabited by families of tea estate workers, exacerbating the crisis. The Army has mobilized four columns, including two from the 122 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) and two from the DSC Centre, Kannur, totaling approximately 225 personnel, including medical staff, to support the rescue operation.