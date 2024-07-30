Wayanad Landslides: 372 mm Rainfall Claims Over 70 Lives

Severe landslides in Wayanad district, Kerala, claimed at least 70 lives on Tuesday morning, July 30, following relentless rainfall that led to the region recording 372 mm of rain in 24 hours. The downpour caused extensive damage to the hilly terrain near Meppadi, resulting in multiple landslides that severely disrupted the area. Rescue operations are underway with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other agencies, having rescued and relocated approximately 250 individuals to temporary shelters. However, many areas remain inaccessible due to the landslides.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi contacted Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, offering full support to the state government. PM Modi assured that the central government would provide all necessary assistance and directed BJP chief JP Nadda to coordinate with party workers to aid in rescue efforts. The Prime Minister’s Office announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured. Nadda emphasized that the immediate priority is to recover bodies and continue rescue operations, with central agencies working closely with the state government to manage the situation effectively.

The Kerala Chief Minister’s office has set up a control room to oversee relief and rescue operations in affected areas, including Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha. Many roads have collapsed, and a bridge has been swept away, complicating rescue efforts. Health Minister Veena George noted that efforts to restore connectivity are ongoing and that helicopters will be deployed as soon as weather conditions permit.