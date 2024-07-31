3 dead, 9 missing as boat carrying 200 passengers capsize in river

Uarini: At least three people including a one-year-old baby died, 16 others were injured and 9 were missing after a boat capsized in northern Brazil’s Amazon River. The boat named ‘M. Monteiro’, was carrying more than 200 passengers. It caught fire after an explosion near the municipality of Uarini in the Amazonas state.

At least 183 people managed to escape safely. The boat was going to Tabatinga, a Brazilian city on the border with Colombia and Peru, From Manaus, the capital of Amazonas.

Also Read: Gulf based air carrier to launch flights from this Indian city: Details

This was the second fire on a passenger boat in Amazonas in three days. On Saturday, the boat ‘Comandante Souza III’ capsized following a fire, leaving 4 people dead and 5 missing.