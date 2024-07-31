9 consecutive landslides; 12 houses swept away in Kozhikode

In Kozhikode’s Vanimel panchayat, a series of nine consecutive landslides has caused severe devastation. The landslides, which struck last night, destroyed 12 houses, collapsed two bridges, and damaged several business establishments. Areas affected include Vilangad, Adichippara, Manjachalli, Kuttallur, and Panniyeri. Floodwaters from the Pulluva River, a tributary of the Mahe River, carried away large boulders and trees, leading to the destruction of properties and vehicles along the riverbank.

One local resident, Mathew from Kulathinkal, who had gone to help others, is now reported missing. The landslides have ravaged a 5-kilometer stretch, flooding shops and disrupting the power supply in Vilangad. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Fire Force teams have been deployed to manage rescue efforts and provide assistance to the affected families.

Heavy rainfall has also triggered landslides in the Pashukadav area of Kuttikkad Maruthonkara village, causing significant flooding. Streets, homes, and businesses have been inundated due to rising water levels in the Kadantara River. Residents from Parakkandy, Mukkam, and Peedikappara have been relocated to temporary shelters. Authorities have raised two shutters of the Kakkayam Dam by 4 feet to manage the flood situation.