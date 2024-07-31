Ban alcohol consumption in Goa: BJP MLA

In the Goa legislative assembly, BJP MLA Premendra Shet called for a ban on alcohol consumption to promote development and reduce liquor-related accidents on roads and in factories. Speaking on Tuesday during discussions on grants for the state excise department, Shet emphasized that banning alcohol in Goa would help make it a “viksit” or developed state. He suggested that while the state could continue producing and exporting alcohol, its consumption within Goa should be prohibited due to the rising number of accidents and deaths linked to alcohol use.

Shet highlighted the lack of control over liquor sales, noting that retail outlets often operate beyond permissible hours and wholesalers sell directly to consumers, contributing to increased alcoholism in the state. He pointed out that four other states in India have already banned alcohol consumption and urged Goa to follow suit. During the assembly session, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant did not comment on Shet’s proposal. However, Shet reiterated to reporters that a ban was necessary to save lives and suggested that those involved in the liquor business could transition to other industries. He also claimed that tourism, a key part of Goa’s economy, would not be adversely affected by such a ban.

The Goa government shared data indicating that three to four cases of chronic alcoholism are reported daily at government-run de-addiction facilities. Chronic alcoholism, characterized by a long-term, compulsive pattern of excessive alcohol consumption, has led the government to establish special facilities in both districts of the state to support those struggling with alcohol and drug dependence. Despite Shet’s proposal, the impact on tourism and the livelihoods of those in the liquor business remains a topic of debate.