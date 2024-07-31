Commodity Market: Gold price rise sharply

Mumbai: Price of gold surged marginally in Kerala on July 31, 2024. One gram gold is priced at Rs 6400, up by Rs 80. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 51,200, up by Rs 640. Yesterday, gold price declined by Rs 160 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures opened on Wednesday at Rs 69,500 per 10 gram, which is up by nearly 0.50% or Rs 322. Silver futures were up by 0.85% or Rs 702, trading at Rs 83,361/kg. Gold prices surged by nearly 1.3% or Rs 900/gm in two days while silver prices increased by 2.5%, going up by nearly Rs 2,100/kg.

In global markets, price of spot gold was down 0.1% at $2,380.31 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were little changed at $2,377.30. Among other metals, spot silver fell 0.6% to $27.69 per ounce. Platinum was flat at $948.55 and palladium dipped 0.7% to $897.50.