Delhi to enact law regulating coaching centres without waiting for centre

The Delhi government, led by AAP minister Atishi, plans to introduce a new law to regulate coaching centres following the tragic deaths of three UPSC aspirants due to flooding. Atishi announced the formation of a committee composed of officials and students to develop these regulations. The interim inquiry report identified that illegal encroachments by coaching centres on drainage systems caused the waterlogging, and the unauthorized use of basements for classes and libraries was a major issue.

In response to the findings, the Junior Engineer responsible for the drainage area was terminated, and the Assistant Engineer was suspended. Illegal encroachments by coaching centres have been removed, and those operating in basements have faced strict action over the past three days. Atishi emphasized that the Delhi government will work collaboratively with students and officials to create effective regulations.

The deaths of three UPSC aspirants—Tania Soni from Telangana, Shreya Yadav from Uttar Pradesh, and Navin Delvin from Kerala—sparked massive protests. In response, 30 coaching centre basements have been sealed, and 200 institutes have been served notices. Mayor Shelly Oberoi stated that the Coaching Institute Regulation Act would be introduced after discussions with students to address their demands and prevent future tragedies.