Early warning given to Kerala: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah conveyed his condolences to families affected by the recent landslides in Kerala and defended the government’s early warning system amid scrutiny. Addressing the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday (July 31), Shah clarified the timeline and effectiveness of the warnings issued to the state government.

Shah emphasized that the Indian government had issued an initial early warning to Kerala on July 23, seven days before the landslide. Additional warnings were given on July 24 and 25, and on July 26, an alert predicted heavy rainfall exceeding 20 cm, warning of potential landslides and mudflows. Shah highlighted the government’s investment of Rs. 2000 crores since 2014 in enhancing the early warning system, asserting that India’s capabilities, developed since 2016, are among the most advanced globally.

Criticizing the Kerala government’s response, Shah questioned whether the warnings were acted upon and if necessary evacuations were implemented. He pointed out that nine NDRF teams were dispatched to Kerala on July 23 at his direction. In response to the disaster, the Navy’s Southern Naval Command deployed a disaster relief team from INS Zamorin at Ezhimala, following a request from the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA). The team, comprising 68 personnel including medical staff and equipped with essential rescue tools, arrived at the affected site, with additional teams on standby for rapid deployment if required.