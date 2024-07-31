Easy ways to boost your sexual confidence

Lack of confidence can ruin your sex life. Sex becomes enjoyable only when both partners feel confident in each other’s presence.

So, here are 5 tried and tested tips to boost your sexual confidence:

Lights: Lights play a very important role in sex. Light a candle or two or dim the lights. This trick has helped many people with low confidence issues.

Music: Music can break ice, set the mood and determine the flow of all that sexual energy. It lifts up your spirits. Play some background music while having sex and this will boost your confidence.

Preparation: Prepare before having sex. Talk openly to your partner. Tell your fears, creepy or very funny habits that you have and your fantasies to your partner. This will help both of you relax.

Avoid being shame: Never shame on your body. Love your body. If you do not love yourself, how can you expect the other to do that. Accept how you look because sex is all about positivity for the best experience.

Be straight forward: If you want to have sex with your partner, then let them know all about you. So be straight forward. Be open about how you feel. If you have inhibitions, discuss them.