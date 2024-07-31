Fuel price for August announced

Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman has taken a decision to re-stabilize fuel prices at October 2021 rates. This was announced by the Ministry of Finance. As per the Royal directive issued during the Cabinet meeting, it was decided to cap fuel prices in line with the rating of October 2021. The government will bear the differences resulting from any increase in oil prices until the end of 2024.

Since November (2021) Oman has set a cap on fuel prices, in order to ease the burden on citizens and residents of the country. According to the decision, the government shall bear the differences resulting from any increase in oil prices until the end of 2024.

The revised fuel price for the month of August 2024:

1. M91 at 229 baisa per litre.

2. M95 at 239 baisa per litre

3. Diesel at 258 baisa per litre