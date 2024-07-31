Gulf based air carrier to launch flights from this Indian city: Details

Muscat: Oman based low-budget air carrier, SalamAir has announced new flights from india. The budget airline will start flights between Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru and Muscat in Oman.

The service will start from September 6. The bookings are now open for flight tickets.

SalamAir will operate flights twice a week from Bengaluru on Saturdays and Mondays, and from Muscat on Fridays and Sundays. The airline will use the Airbus A320 for this route.

Schedule:

From Muscat to Bengaluru: Flights will leave Muscat International Airport at 11:20 p.m. (local time) and reach Bengaluru at 4:15 a.m.

From Bengaluru to Muscat: The first flight departs on September 7 at 5:10 a.m. and arrives in Muscat at 7:10 a.m.

SalamAir has also recently launched flights from Muscat to New Delhi and Chennai.