Gulf country revises family visa rules for expatriates

Kuwait City: Kuwait has revised family visa rules for expatriates. Kuwait government has lowered salary requirements for expatriates without degrees.

Kuwait will now allow expatriates without university degrees to sponsor their families provided they earn at least KD800 (Dh9,600) per month according to their work permit.

The decision, under Article 29 of Ministerial Resolution No. 957/2019, was issued by Sheikh Fahad Yousuf Al Sabah, the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence and Interior of Kuwait.

The revised policy specifically facilitates the sponsorship of wives and children for expatriates already residing or born in Kuwait, as well as for children born abroad who are under five years old. Moreover, the Director General of the Residency Affairs General Department at the Interior Ministry has the authority to waive the salary requirement under certain conditions.

Residency affairs departments across various governorates have started to accept family visa applications from eligible expatriates following the new salary guidelines.