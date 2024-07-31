IMD issues orange alert for 5 districts; heavy rainfall expected

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for intense rainfall across Kerala, expected to continue until August 3, with some areas facing extremely heavy downpours. An orange alert is in place for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod, where rainfall could exceed 115.6 mm in 24 hours. Meanwhile, Idukki, Thrissur, Ernakulam, and Palakkad are under a yellow alert, indicating rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm. The alert schedule is as follows: on August 1, Kannur and Kasaragod will be on orange alert; Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad will be on yellow alert. On August 2, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod will be on yellow alert, with Kannur and Kasaragod continuing the orange alert on August 3.

Due to the anticipated heavy rainfall, schools in 12 districts (excluding Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam) will be closed on Wednesday, July 31. Exams at Mahatma Gandhi University in Kottayam and the University of Kerala in Thiruvananthapuram have been rescheduled, and all Public Service Commission (PSC) exams until Friday have been postponed. The IMD predicts moderate rainfall and strong winds up to 30 kmph in various districts, while other parts of Kerala are expected to experience light rain.

In response to the heavy rains, Kozhikode district has implemented strict restrictions, including bans on access to beaches, waterfalls, and riverbanks, as well as a nighttime travel ban in hilly areas from 7 pm to 7 am. Quarry operations have been suspended, and residents near riverbanks are advised to be cautious due to rising water levels. The ongoing low-pressure belt, extending from north Kerala to south Gujarat, is expected to bring continued moderate to heavy rainfall with widespread thunder and lightning over the next five days.