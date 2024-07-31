Indian Army intensifies rescue, evacuates over 1,000 in Wayanad landslides

The Indian Army has ramped up rescue efforts in Kerala’s Wayanad following devastating landslides, successfully evacuating over 1,000 individuals to safety. By Wednesday morning, approximately 70 bodies had been recovered. Four columns from the DSC Centre in Kannur and the 122 TA Battalion are working alongside the NDRF and state rescue teams. An advance party from the MEG & Centre arrived on Tuesday evening to survey the Meppadi-Chooralmala Road and assess bridge construction needs in the impacted regions.

Brigadier Arjun Seagan, Commandant of the PARA Regiment Training Centre, and his team, including officers and soldiers, arrived late Tuesday to scout potential bridge sites and set up a Control Centre for coordinating the Army’s Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations. Two HADR columns with medical teams were airlifted from Trivandrum to Kozhikode by AN32 and C-130 aircraft, with plans to transport fuel and supplies by road to designated rescue locations. The Engineering Task Force from the MEG & Centre arrived early Wednesday with equipment for constructing a 110-foot Bailey Bridge, and additional Bailey Bridges are being transported from Delhi.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is also actively participating in the rescue and relief operations, with Disaster Relief Teams deployed from Kochi and Beypore. Planned actions for the day include continuing rescue operations in collaboration with the NDRF and civil authorities, starting bridge construction on the Meppadi-Chooralmala Road, and using airlifted earth-moving equipment. An aerial survey by Brigadier Seagan and the ETF Commander is scheduled to evaluate further resource needs. The Indian Army has emphasized its commitment to providing comprehensive support to the people of Kerala during this crisis.