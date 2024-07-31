Karnataka: IMD warns of heavy rainfall for next 48 hours

The monsoon has intensified once again across Karnataka, prompting the Meteorological Department to issue a heavy rainfall alert for the next 48 hours. Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, and Kodagu districts are expected to receive over 20 cm of rain, resulting in a red alert for these regions.

An ‘Orange Alert’ has been declared for Uttara Kannada and Hassan districts, while a ‘Yellow Alert’ is in place for Mysore and Belagavi districts. The Meteorological Department has forecasted heavy rainfall in various parts of the state until August 4. According to the latest report, Kalasa and Kodagu divisions of Chikkamagaluru recorded the highest rainfall at 25 cm each, with significant rainfall also noted in other areas.

Heavy rain has been widespread, significantly impacting multiple regions, particularly Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, and Kodagu. Residents in these areas are advised to stay alert and take necessary precautions due to the anticipated heavy rainfall. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as needed.