Kerala’s 3rd Vande Bharat Express begins: Kochi-Bengaluru timings, fares, stops

On Wednesday, July 31, the Indian Railways will launch its third Vande Bharat Express for Kerala, improving connectivity between Ernakulam and Bengaluru. Operating three times a week, the new service promises a faster and more comfortable travel experience.

Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express schedule:

The train will depart from Ernakulam Junction at 12:50 PM and arrive in Bengaluru at 10:00 PM. On the return trip, it will leave Bengaluru Cantt at 5:30 AM and reach Ernakulam Junction at 2:20 PM. Key stops include Thrissur, Palakkad, Podanur, Tirupur, Erode, and Salem, connecting important towns along the route.

Fare and ticket booking:

Tickets are available through the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). The fare is Rs 1,465 for an AC Chair Car and Rs 2,945 for an Executive Chair Car, catering to different passenger needs.

Operating days:

The Vande Bharat Express will run from Ernakulam to Bengaluru on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, and from Bengaluru to Ernakulam on Thursdays, Saturdays, and Mondays. This service is expected to be particularly beneficial for Malayalis working in Bengaluru’s IT sector, offering a reliable and efficient transportation option.

Introduced in February 2019, Vande Bharat Express trains represent a significant advancement in India’s rail technology. Designed to reach speeds of up to 180 km/h, they are often limited to 130 km/h due to track conditions. However, their rapid acceleration and deceleration reduce travel times, enhancing passenger convenience.

Enhancing rail connectivity:

The Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express is part of Indian Railways’ broader initiative to enhance rail connectivity and improve passenger experiences. With modern amenities and reduced travel times, this semi-high-speed train aims to attract commuters traveling for work and business between these two major cities.