Know how to hide Online Status on WhatsApp

Mumbai: Meta-owned WhatsApp is the most popular social media messaging platform. It is used by millions of people around the world.

The platform recently added privacy-focused features like app locks, the ability to lock private chats, and more. WhatsApp also displays status information to inform users when someone is online, when they last checked their WhatsApp chat, when they are typing, and more. WhatsApp users can hide their ‘Online’ status from others to protect their privacy or for any other feature.

A step-by-step guide on how to hide Online Status on WhatsApp:

Step 1: Open WhatsApp and tap on the three dots in the top right corner.

Step 2: Select ‘Settings’ from the menu that appears.

Step 3: Tap on ‘Privacy’ and then ‘Last seen and online.’

Step 4: Under ‘Who can see my last seen,’ choose from Everyone, My contacts, My contacts except…, or Nobody.

Step 5: Your selection in Step 4 will apply to those who can see your online status as well, or you can keep it set to everyone.

For those using WhatsApp on the web, there is a privacy feature that allows users to lock their WhatsApp to prevent unauthorised access to their chats. This feature also includes a timer that automatically locks the user’s profile after a certain period of inactivity.