Maserati launches new luxury SUV in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: The Italian luxury car manufacturer Maserati has introduced a new SUV in India. The luxury SUV named ‘ Maserati Grecale’ is launched at the starting price of Rs 1.31 crore (ex-showroom), while the model goes up to Rs Rs 2.05 crore (ex-showroom).

The company has introduced Grecale in three trims – GT, Modena and Trofeo. Interested buyers can reserve the SUV by visiting the company’s authorised dealership nationwide. The same also can be done online through the official website.

The Grecale gets chrome chrome-finished grill and impressive-sized bumper. It flaunts Maserati’s logo at the front, which is complimented by twin dual-exhaust tips, and an LED headlight setup, paired with integrated DRLs. The SUV rides on 19-inch wheels.

The model gets 10-way powered front seats with a memory function. Apart from this, the cabin offers a dual 12-inch screen- one for the driver and another for entertainment purposes. The unit supports all the wireless car connect technology, including wireless Android, Apple and Auto Car Play.

In addition, the SUV has received an optional Head Up Display (HUD), dual-zone climate control that can be controlled using an 8-inch touch panel, and aluminium paddle shifters among others. On the safety front, it has Level 1 ADAS, offering a long list of autonomous features.

The Grecale uses 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, which generates a maximum power of 295 bhp. The setup is also equipped with mild-hybrid assist, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission with a wheel drive option. The SUV it can go 0-100kmph in just 5.6 seconds, and has a top speed of 240kph