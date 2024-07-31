OnePlus is offering free screen replacement for select phones in India: Details

Mumbai: Leading smartphone brand, OnePlus has announced a free screen replacement program in India. The program is valid for selected smartphone models that are experiencing the ‘green line’ display issue. It offers users screen replacement at no additional cost.

The program is valid for the OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 9, and OnePlus 9R models only. Eligible devices must be free of any damage and unauthorised repairs. People in India can find this offer in the Red Cable Club section in their OnePlus phone’s Settings section.

How to claim OnePlus Free screen replacement

Affected customers can visit OnePlus service centres for a diagnostic to determine if their device is at risk. Devices with damage caused by humans, such as drops or liquid intrusion, are not eligible for this free upgrade and should be repaired through OnePlus’ standard after-sales service.