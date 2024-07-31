Paris Olympics 2024: Day 5 Schedule – PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, and Lovlina in Spotlight

On Day 5 of the Paris Olympics 2024, India’s leading athletes PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, and HS Prannoy will take center stage in the badminton singles events. PV Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medalist, will face Estonia’s Kristin Kuuba after a strong opening victory against Maldives’ Fathimath Abdul Razzaq. In the men’s singles, Lakshya Sen will compete against Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie, while HS Prannoy will battle Vietnam’s Duc Phat Le.

India celebrated its second medal at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday, thanks to Bhanu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh, who won bronze in the mixed 10m air pistol event. The nation looks to add to its medal tally in shooting, with four shooters in action during Wednesday’s qualification rounds. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Swapnil Kusale will participate in the 50m rifle 3 Positions Men’s Qualification, while Shreyasi Singh and Rajeshwari Kumari compete in the women’s trap qualification.

In table tennis, Sreeja Akula will face Singapore’s Jian Zeng in the women’s singles Round of 32. Boxer Lovlina Borgohain, who earned a bronze in Tokyo 2020, will begin her Paris campaign against Norway’s Sunniva Hofstad.

India’s Day 5 schedule with timings at the Paris Olympics 2024:

Shooting:

– 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men’s Qualification: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Swapnil Kusale — 12:30pm

– Women’s Trap Qualification: Shreyasi Singh and Rajeshwari Kumari — 12:30pm

Badminton:

– Women’s Singles (Group Stage): PV Sindhu vs Kristin Kuuba (Estonia) — 12:50pm

– Men’s Singles (Group Stage): Lakshya Sen vs Jonatan Christie (Indonesia) — 1:40pm

– Men’s Singles (Group Stage): HS Prannoy vs Duc Phat Le (Vietnam) — 11pm

Table Tennis:

– Women’s Singles Round of 32: Sreeja Akula vs Jian Zeng (Singapore) — 2:20pm

Boxing:

– Women’s 75kg Round of 16: Lovlina Borgohain vs Sunniva Hofstad (Norway) — 3:50pm

– Men’s 71kg Round of 16: Nishant Dev vs Jose Gabriel Rodriguez Tenorio (Ecuador) — 12:18am (Aug 1)

Archery:

– Women’s Individual 1/32 Elimination: Deepika Kumari vs Reena Parnat (Estonia) — 3:56pm

– Men’s Individual 1/32 Elimination: Tarundeep Rai vs Tom Hall (Great Britain) — 9:15pm

Equestrian:

– Dressage Individual Grand Prix Day 2: Anush Agarwalla — 1:30pm

With another day of fierce competition ahead, India eagerly anticipates more medal-winning performances from its athletes.