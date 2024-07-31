Petrol, diesel prices for August 2024 announced

Dubai: The UAE fuel price committee has announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of August 2024. The UAE fuel price committee has hiked the price of petrol and diesel. The new rates will apply from August 1 and are as follows:

Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3.05 a litre, compared to Dh2.99 in July.

Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.93 per litre, compared to the current rate of Dh2.88.

E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.86 a litre, compared to Dh2.80 a litre in July.

Diesel will be charged at Dh2.95 a litre compared to the current rate of Dh2.89.

Fuel prices in the UAE are determined every month, according to the average global price of oil, whether up or down, after adding the operating costs of distribution companies.