Realme launches new smartwatch in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Realme unveiled a new smartwatch named ‘Realme Watch S2’ in India. The Realme Watch S2 price in India starts at Rs. 4,999 for the Midnight Black and Ocean Silver options, which come with silicone straps. Meanwhile, the Metallic Grey variant is offered with Bamboo-joint steel straps and is priced at Rs. 5,299.

The watch will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart, Realme India website, and select offline retail stores starting August 5.

The Realme Watch S2 sports a 1.43-inch circular AMOLED screen with a 466 x 466 pixels resolution, 600nits of peak brightness level, and 326ppi pixel density. It is backed by a Super AI engine which includes a ChatGPT 3.5-backed assistant that users can access via the Realme Link application. Users can also create AI watch faces with the voice-controlled image generation feature using the same app.

The Realme Watch S2 has more than 150 cloud-based watch faces as well as over 110 preset sports modes. It is equipped with heart rate, blood oxygen level, sleep and menstrual health trackers. The watch features an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance.

Realme has packed a 380mAh battery in the Watch S2 that is claimed to offer up to 20 days of battery life with AOD, Bluetooth calling off, and not using more than three health tracking sensors. With standard usage, the battery life may come down to up to 14 days, while with the Always-On Display mode, it may last up to 5 days. The fully charged battery is claimed to have a standby time of up to 38 days.

The Realme Watch S2 supports Bluetooth calling with 10m connectivity and can offer up to 15 hours of continuous talk time. The watch allows users to store up to 4GB worth of MP3 music files which can be played locally, without the need of a paired smartphone. It can be used as a remote camera shutter with the paired handset.