Realme launches new true wireless stereo earphones in India: Details

Mumbai: Realme launched new true wireless stereo earphones named ’ Realme Buds T310’in India. The Realme Buds T310 are listed in India at Rs. 2,499 and will be available for purchase starting at 12pm IST on August 5 via Flipkart, Realme India website, and select offline retail stores. Customers can avail of an instant discount of Rs. 300 as well. The earphones are offered in three colour options — Agile White, Monet Purple, and Vibrant Black.

The Realme Buds T310 sport 12.4mm dynamic bass drivers and offer up to 46dB of hybrid noise cancellation. Each earbud is equipped with three AI-backed ENC-supported mics. They support smart touch controls and 45ms ultra-low latency mode.

These TWS earphones also support 360-degree Spatial Audio and dynamic sound effects. The Realme Buds T310 are compatible with the Realme Link application. The earphones support dual device connection which means they can be paired with two devices simultaneously.

Realme Buds T310 are claimed to offer a total playback time of up to 40 hours on a single charge with noise cancellation turned off. With the noise cancellation feature on, the earphones are said to offer a total battery life of up to 26 hours. The earphones support fast charging, and are claimed to offer 5 hours of music playback with a 10 minute charge.

The Realme Buds T310 earbuds come with an IP55 rating for dust and splash resistance. They support Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity with SBC and AAC audio codecs.