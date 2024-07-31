Stock Market: Indian equity indices end higher for the 4th consecutive day

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark equity indices closed higher for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday. The gains in IT stocks ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy decision later tonight supported the indices. Maruti Suzuki, Bharti Airtel, and ITC also contributed to the indices’ upward momentum.

BSE Sensex settled at 81,741, up 285 points or 0.35 per cent. NSE Nifty ended 94 points or 0.38 per cent higher at 24,951.

21 out of 30 stocks on the BSE Sensex saw gains. Stocks advanced on BSE were 2,101. Meanwhile, 1,798 stocks declined and 115 stocks remain unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,014. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 351, and those that hit a 52-week low was 14. In addition, 378 stocks traded in upper circuit and 199 stocks hit the lower circuit.

Also Read: Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 in India

Top gainers were JSW Steel, Asian Paints, Maruti Suzuki, NTPC, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, and ITC. Top losers were Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, Infosys, Britannia, Dr Reddy’s Labs and Bajaj Finance.

Sector-wise, Nifty Metal, Media, and Pharma closed over 1% higher. Nifty Auto, IT, FMCG, and Healthcare also closed higher. On the broader market, Nifty Midcap100 rose 0.6%, while Nifty Smallcap100 declined 0.4%.