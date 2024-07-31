Tecno unveils Camon 30S Pro: Details

Mumbai: Tecno unveiled its Camon 30S Pro. The company has listed the Tecno Camon 30S Pro on the official global website. It is listed in three colourways — Interstellar Grey, Pearl Gold, and Shim Silver Green. The company has not yet revealed any availability or price details of the phone.

The Tecno Camon 30S Pro sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (2,436 x 1,080 pixels) curved AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 2,160Hz PWM dimming rate, up to 1,300 nits of peak brightness level, and TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification.

It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G100 chipset paired with up to 16GB of RAM including 8GB of virtual RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The Tecno Camon 30S Pro ships with Android 14-based HIOS skin on top.

The Tecno Camon 30S Pro carries a dual rear camera unit and a dual LED flash unit. The phone is equipped with a 50-megapixel 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX896 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera is equipped with a 50-megapixel sensor.

The Tecno Camon 30S Pro is listed to house a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired and 20W wireless charging. The phone also has Dolby Atmos-backed dual speakers and an IP53-rated build for dust and splash resistance.