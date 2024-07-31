UK Stabbing: Violence erupts outside Southport Mosque

Violent clashes have erupted outside a mosque in Southport following a stabbing attack that killed three children earlier in the week. Videos shared on social media depict chaos, including a police vehicle engulfed in smoke and crowds throwing bottles and bricks at officers. A journalist from PA Media captured footage of burning vehicles and riot police using shields to control the situation.

Authorities have identified the protesters as likely affiliates of the far-right English Defence League (EDL). The unrest followed a tragic incident on Monday, where three children were killed during a Taylor Swift-themed yoga and dance workshop in Southport. Police have increased their presence outside the mosque, with certain factions of the crowd chanting slogans like “No surrender!” and “English till I die!” Riot police, accompanied by dogs, were seen pushing protesters back towards a nearby railway bridge.

Assistant Chief Constable Alex Goss condemned those exploiting the situation to incite violence, noting a 17-year-old male in police custody. Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, addressing the House of Commons, urged against using the tragedy to “stir up division” and spread false information, emphasizing the need for respect for the grieving community and the ongoing investigation.