Union Minister Kurian visits Wayanad landslide site, meets survivors

Union Minister George Kurian visited the landslide-affected regions in Wayanad on Wednesday (July 31), following directives from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kurian met with senior officials from the NDRF, CRPF, and Army and visited a relief camp at Kalpetta. The devastating landslide in Mundakkai and Chooralmala has claimed at least 177 lives, with the toll expected to rise.

Kurian emphasized the central government’s close monitoring of the situation, highlighting that Prime Minister Modi is personally overseeing the response. Both control rooms of the Ministry of Home Affairs are operational 24/7, providing continuous assistance to the state. “The Modi government is committed to supporting the State Government in rescuing those affected by the landslide,” Kurian stated in a press release.

The rescue mission, initially delayed due to adverse weather, resumed early on Wednesday. More than 1,000 people have been safely evacuated by the Indian Army, with around 70 bodies recovered so far. The state of Kerala is observing a two-day mourning period, with the national flag at half-mast at the state assembly, as search efforts continue for the 225 people still reported missing by their relatives.