Wayanad Landslide: 2 Karnataka residents dead, 4 missing

In the devastating landslide and flood disaster in Wayanad, Kerala, two residents from Karnataka have been confirmed dead, with four others, including a two-and-a-half-year-old boy, still missing. The victims, Puttasiddashetty (62) and Rani Madar (50) from Chamarajanagar district, were found deceased, while Rajan (50) and Rajani (45) from the same district remain unaccounted for. Additionally, Swami Shetty from Gundlupet taluk sustained injuries and is currently hospitalized. All of these individuals resided in the Meppadi area of Wayanad.

A family from Mandya district is also grappling with the disaster’s impact. Jhansirani and Anil Kumar, residents of Mundakai, have been severely affected. Jhansirani’s two-year-old son, Nihal, and her 55-year-old mother-in-law, Leelavati, are missing, while Jhansirani, Anil Kumar, and Devaraju (Anil’s father) are seriously injured and receiving treatment. Anil Kumar, originally from Saraguru in Mysore, works at a local tea estate. Authorities suspect that Nihal and Leelavati are trapped under the landslide debris.

In response, a team led by Gundlupet Tehsildar T. Ramesh Babu has been dispatched to Meppadi to assist in locating the missing Kannadigas. Meanwhile, four tourists from North India who were in Wayanad have also been affected. Two tourists and their driver from Bengaluru are safe, but two others remain missing. Efforts to find the missing tourists and support the affected families are ongoing.