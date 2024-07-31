Wayanad landslide: Death toll rises to 151; Army resumes rescue operations

The Army initiated rescue operations at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, in Chooralmala, Wayanad, where a devastating landslide struck. The Army has organized into four teams and additional troops are expected to reach isolated areas to assist. The Fire Force has joined the efforts, and volunteers are also helping in the search for those buried under the debris.

So far, recovery operations have uncovered 151 bodies, with reports from relatives suggesting that over 200 individuals may still be missing, while official records list 98 people unaccounted for. The extensive rescue mission concluded last night, with eight camps set up to shelter 1,222 people affected by the disaster. Identification of the victims is ongoing, with 48 identified, 96 postmortems completed, and 32 bodies returned to families. The remaining bodies are being held at Meppadi Social Health Center and Nilambur District Hospital, with efforts continuing to locate and rescue survivors.

In response to the catastrophe, the Indian Coast Guard has airlifted heavy equipment and rescue dog squads to the area. Disaster relief teams have been dispatched, and 300 military personnel have been deployed to support the rescue operations. Meanwhile, 191 injured individuals are receiving treatment at WIMS Hospital, and unidentified body parts have been recovered from the Chaliyar River. Relief camps have been established, housing 3,069 people, and significant damage has been reported, including the loss of over 50 homes in Mundakkai.