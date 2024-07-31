Wayanad landslide: Malayalam cameraman and mother found dead

In the aftermath of the Mundakkai landslide tragedy, the body of Shiju, a Focus Puller and member of the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) MDTV, has been identified. FEFKA, the Directors’ Union of Malayalam Cinema, confirmed his death. Shiju’s mother was also found deceased. Shiju’s brother and daughter survived the disaster and are receiving medical care, while efforts are ongoing to locate other family members, including his father. Pranav, a colleague and neighbor of Shiju, sustained injuries but survived, and a search for his family continues.

Shiju worked as a camera assistant at Surya Digital Vision and contributed to popular Malayalam serials such as ‘Maalikappuram,’ ‘Aniyathipravu,’ and ‘Ammakkili.’ The landslide’s death toll has now risen to 164, with at least six bodies recovered in Mundakkai today during the ongoing rescue operations. Kerala’s Minister for Revenue and Housing, K Rajan, announced that a temporary Bailey bridge is expected to be completed by evening. The Madras Engineering Group (MEG) army team is rapidly constructing the bridge between Chooralmala and Mundakkai to facilitate the transport of rescue vehicles, equipment, food, and water to the affected area. Volunteers continue to search through the rubble of destroyed houses and buildings for any signs of life.

To support rescue efforts, the Kerala government has sought the installation of a 690-foot Bailey bridge. Currently, a 330-foot section of the bridge is being transported by road from the Madras Engineer Group Centre in Bangalore, while the remaining components are being flown in from Delhi Cantonment. Additionally, a separate 110-foot Bailey bridge is being airlifted from Delhi to further aid in the rescue operations.