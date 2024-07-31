Wayanad landslide: Only 30 out of 400 houses remain in Mundakkai

The village of Mundakkai has been devastated by a landslide, with only 30 out of 400 houses remaining intact. Drone footage highlights the extent of the destruction, showing that the once-thriving village is now largely in ruins. With 160 confirmed deaths and 98 people reported missing, the situation remains critical. The only survivors are the livestock, underscoring the magnitude of the disaster.

Heavy rainfall of over 370 mm within 24 hours has exacerbated the situation, causing debris to flow up to 6 kilometers from the initial landslide site. In response, a special aircraft is scheduled to land at Kannur Airport at 11 am, bringing crucial materials for constructing a Bailey bridge. Eighteen lorries are also en route to Wayanad to expedite access and support rescue operations.

Minister K Rajan emphasized that the Bailey bridge will play a key role in speeding up rescue efforts. Additionally, three Army Cadaver dogs are set to join the search teams to improve the effectiveness of locating survivors and victims.