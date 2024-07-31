Wayanad ranks 13th among most landslide-prone districts in India

Rescue operations are in full swing in Wayanad, where landslides have left hundreds stranded amid heavy rainfall on Wednesday afternoon. The death toll has risen to 168, with 191 people hospitalized and 85 reported missing. Affected areas include Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha. Approximately 3,069 people have been evacuated to 45 relief camps. The authorities have identified 89 victims, and autopsies have been completed on 143 bodies, some of which are kept at Nilambur Government Hospital.

Studies have highlighted that climate change, fragile terrain, loss of forest cover, and increased plantations have contributed to the devastating landslides. ISRO’s National Remote Sensing Centre released a landslide atlas last year, showing that 10 of the 30 most landslide-prone districts are in Kerala, with Wayanad ranking 13th. Another 2021 study by Springer revealed that landslide hotspots in Kerala are concentrated in districts like Wayanad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Idukki, Ernakulam, and Kottayam, with 59% of landslides occurring in plantation areas. The high population and household density further increase Kerala’s vulnerability.

Kerala Chief Minister is conducting a review meeting to assess the situation on the ground. The state’s compensation for the victims’ families will be announced during an all-party meeting on Thursday. Army helicopters have dropped food and water to stranded residents, and Union Minister George Kurian confirmed that the Centre has assured full support for the state’s rescue efforts.