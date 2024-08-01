Bengaluru man loses Rs 95K to phishing scam during HSRP plate application

In Bengaluru, Vijith Kumar fell prey to a phishing scam, losing Rs 95,000 while trying to secure a High-Security Registration Plate (HSRP) for his vehicle. The incident underscores the rising threat of cyber fraud targeting vehicle owners.

Kumar initially booked his HSRP number plate through a legitimate website. A week later, he received an email requesting him to click a link to update his address. Unaware of the scam, Kumar followed the link and updated his address as instructed. However, shortly after, he noticed unusual transactions on his credit card, and within four days, Rs 95,000 was drained from his account. Realizing he had been scammed, Kumar reported the incident to the Bagalur Police Station.

The police have launched an investigation into the matter, focusing on the email ID and account details involved in the fraudulent transactions. Authorities are advising the public to exercise caution and verify the legitimacy of any communication related to HSRP or other sensitive personal information.

To safely book an HSRP number plate, follow these steps:

1. Log in to [Karnataka Transport Portal](https://transport.karnataka.gov.in) or [SIAM Portal](www.siam.in).

2. Click on “Book HSRP.”

3. Select your vehicle manufacturer.

4. Enter your vehicle details.

5. Choose your nearest dealer showroom.

6. Make the payment for the HSRP number plate.

7. Enter the OTP received on your mobile.

8. Schedule a convenient installation date for the HSRP number plate.