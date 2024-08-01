Delhi LG establishes committee to regulate coaching centres

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Wednesday established a committee led by the chief secretary to develop guidelines for regulating coaching centres and addressing student issues, as stated by Raj Niwas officials. This decision follows a tragic incident where three civil services aspirants lost their lives in a flooded basement library of a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar. The committee, including representatives from coaching institutes, students, and relevant department officials, will tackle various issues such as regulation, high rentals, fire safety, and drainage problems. It will also create both short-term and long-term plans for relocating coaching centres to planned areas in Narela and Rohini. Additionally, the chief secretary will work on forming a regulatory framework for these institutions in line with government guidelines.

The LG has instructed the police commissioner to address the issue of property owners charging exorbitant rents from students. Furthermore, orders have been issued to create a portal with Aadhaar-based login credentials for all coaching institutes and their students.