Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee opened higher against the US currency on Thursday. The US Federal Reserve’s decision to held the rates, and weakening of the US dollar in overseas markets supported the upward rally of the Indian currency.

At the interbank currency exchange, the domestic currency opened at 83.67, 1 paisa higher than the previous day’s close. The domestic currency moved in a tight range of 83.67-83.69.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, declined 0.13 per cent to 103.96 points. Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the Indian capital markets on Wednesday and offloaded shares worth Rs 3,462.36 crore.