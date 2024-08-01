HAL to deliver first Tejas Mk1A to Indian Air Force by November

The Indian Air Force (IAF) announced on Wednesday that the first Tejas Mk1A light combat aircraft is expected to be delivered by November this year, after missing the initial deadline of February 2024. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has promised the delivery of the first aircraft by November, though it had initially committed to providing 16 aircraft this fiscal year. Due to ongoing issues, including the supply of engines from General Electric (GE) and various design and development challenges, the IAF now anticipates receiving no more than eight jets this fiscal year. The GE has yet to deliver a single F404-IN20 engine, citing supply chain issues for the delay.

Additionally, the IAF is facing concerns over depleting fighter jet squadrons, as two squadrons of Russian-origin MiG-21 Bisons are set to retire. HAL was also expected to deliver 10 LCA Tejas trainer jets, but only five have been handed over so far. Despite the engine supply being a significant issue, other technical and developmental problems also persist, complicating the timely delivery of the aircraft.