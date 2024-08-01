Heavy rain floods roads, Damages vehicles in Bengaluru

Bengaluru experienced severe disruptions due to intense rainfall that began on Wednesday evening, leading to widespread flooding and significant traffic jams in various parts of the city. Residents were stranded as waterlogged roads severely impacted travel. The day, which started with sunny and partly cloudy conditions, took a dramatic turn in the evening when heavy rain lashed the city for over an hour, particularly affecting central Bengaluru. Streets became submerged, causing traffic chaos, with Tannery Road and Nagwara Junction among the most affected areas due to heavy standing water.

Rainwater accumulation on the Kasthurinagar ring road’s service lane hindered traffic flow towards Hebbal, while other areas such as Steins Junction, Veerannapalya, Jayamahal Road, Kasthurinagar Down Ramp, Sanjaynagar Cross, and Hebbala Police Station faced similar issues with blocked roads. The downpour also caused damage to vehicles; on Ali Oscar Road, a large tree fell, damaging an auto rickshaw and two cars, though the auto driver narrowly escaped injury. Several other areas, including CV Ramannagar, Pulakeshinagar, and K.R. Pura, reported fallen trees, with more trees down in Mahadevpur, Shantinagar, Batarayanpur, Hebbala, and Dasarahalli. Over 40 tree branches fell in various locations around the city.

Rainfall varied across the city, with Kodigehalli recording the highest amount at 4.4 cm. Basaveshwar City recorded 3.9 cm, while Yelahanka and Chaudeshwari received 3.6 cm and 3.5 cm, respectively. Nandini Layout and V. Nagenahalli both received 3.2 cm. Other areas, including Doddanekundi, Konena Agrahara, Vannar Pete, and Paschim Banasavadi, reported rainfall of 2.9 cm each. The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) noted that 56 areas across the city received over 1 cm of rain.