Heavy rains in Uttarakhand kill over 10, damage Kedarnath route bridges

On Thursday, August 1, Uttarakhand State Disaster Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman reported that heavy rains have resulted in over 10 fatalities and significant damage to both a concrete bridge and a footbridge along the Kedarnath route. The torrential downpours have caused extensive disruptions, obstructing over 100 other routes, though all main Chardham routes remain open, according to the Chief Secretary.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the disaster-stricken areas earlier in the day and held a review meeting at the State Emergency Operation Centre. He emphasized that rescue teams had been active throughout the night, working to relocate residents to safety due to the severe impacts of the rains. Dhami assured that he remains in constant contact with local authorities and has instructed both the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams to stay vigilant. He directed officials to aid those affected by rising rivers and drains and to ensure that everyone remains alert.

Relief and rescue operations are ongoing in heavily impacted areas such as Rambada, Bhimbali, and Jakhaniyali. The Chief Minister committed to immediately sanctioning funds for evacuation, relief, rescue, and reconstruction efforts. He instructed District Magistrates to prioritize public safety and coordinate effectively at the local level. Additionally, the Uttarakhand government issued a safety advisory for Chardham Yatra pilgrims, urging devotees to postpone their journeys until the weather improves and to remain in safe locations.