India advises nationals to avoid non-essential travel to Lebanon

On August 1, the Indian Embassy in Beirut issued an advisory urging Indian nationals to avoid non-essential travel to Lebanon due to escalating regional tensions. The advisory also advised Indian residents in Lebanon to limit their movements and maintain regular contact with the Embassy via email or emergency phone number. This warning follows similar advisories from other countries, including Australia, the United States, and Britain.

Australia’s Foreign Minister, Penny Wong, has called for Australian citizens to leave Lebanon immediately, warning that the security situation could deteriorate rapidly with little notice. Wong highlighted the potential risk of Beirut airport shutting down, which could leave people stranded, and advised Australians to use commercial flights while they remain available.

The advisory comes amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, exacerbated by Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza, which has caused significant casualties and a humanitarian crisis. The situation further intensified after the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, an act Iran has attributed to Israel. In response, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has ordered a direct strike on Israel, with military commanders planning a targeted attack on military sites near Tel Aviv and Haifa.