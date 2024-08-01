India to host first multinational air exercise ‘Tarang Shakti’ with 11 Air Forces

India is set to host its inaugural multinational air exercise, Tarang Shakti, in two phases at Sulur in Tamil Nadu and Jodhpur in Rajasthan. The first phase will run from August 6-14, and the second from August 29-September 14. Eleven air forces will participate with their aircraft, while 18 others will observe. The Indian Navy’s Mig-29K fighter jets will also join the exercise. According to Air Marshal AP Singh, the air forces of Germany, France, Spain, and the United Kingdom will take part in the first phase, while Australia, Bangladesh, Greece, Singapore, the UAE, and the USA will join in the second phase. The exercise will also feature platforms like the C-130J Hercules transport aircraft and Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS).

A total of 51 air forces were invited to participate, with 11 confirming their involvement and 18 others attending as observers. The German, Spanish, and UK air forces will bring their Euro-fighter Typhoon aircraft, while Australia, the UAE, and the USA will deploy F-18 fighters. The French Air Force will contribute its Rafale fighter jets. Exercise Tarang Shakti aims to foster professional interaction, enhance the employment philosophy of the participating forces, and facilitate the exchange of valuable insights.

Additionally, the Indian Air Force plans to showcase its Make in India products like the LCA, LCH, ALH, and Akash during the exercise. The event will also feature five defense public sector undertakings, 20 private sector companies including L&T, Godrej, and Bharat Forge, 20 MSMEs, and 16 start-ups as part of the exposition, highlighting India’s defense manufacturing capabilities.