Indian fisherman dies, another missing after collision with Sri Lankan Navy ship

Chennai: In a tragic incident, one Indian fisherman lost his life and other went missing as their fishing boat collided with Sri Lankan naval vessel near Katchatheevu Island. Two others were detained by Sri Lankan authorities.

The collision took place early Thursday morning, 5 nautical miles north of Katchatheevu Island. The Sri Lankan Navy tried to to arrest the fishermen on charges of illegal fishing. The fishing boat capsized during the encounter, resulting in the four fishermen falling into the sea.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)has taken immediate diplomatic steps in response to the incident. The Sri Lankan Acting High Commissioner in New Delhi was summoned, and a strong protest was registered over the unfortunate loss of life. The Indian High Commissioner in Colombo is also set to raise the matter with the Sri Lankan government.

‘Out of the four Indian fishermen on board, one unfortunately lost his life and another is missing. Two of the fishermen have been rescued and brought ashore to Kankesanthurai.A search is ongoing for the missing Indian fisherman,’ said MEA in a statement.

‘The Government of India has always emphasised the need to deal with issues pertaining to fishermen in a humane and humanitarian manner. Existing understandings between the two Governments in that regard must be strictly observed. Utmost efforts should be made to ensure that there is no recurrence or resort to the use of force,’ MEA said.

Earlier in July, a Sri Lankan Navy personnel was killed during an operation to seize an Indian fishing boat.Dozens of Indian and Sri Lankan fishermen are arrested by the two countries each year on charges of violating the maritime boundary or illegal fishing.