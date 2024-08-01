India’s core sector growth slows to 20-month low in June

New Delhi: The Combined Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) slowed to 4 per cent in June 2024. The industrial production in India across eight core sectors was at 8.4 in June 2023.The core sector growth in the previous month of May 2024 had stood at 6.4 per cent.

Eight core sectors include coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity. During April-June this fiscal, the output of core sectors rose by 5.7 per cent against 6 per cent in the same period last fiscal.

The ICI is calculated after considering the combined and individual performance of production of 8 core industries. These core industries are, Cement, Coal, Crude Oil, Electricity, Fertilizers, Natural Gas, Refinery Products and Steel. The 8 core industries comprise 40.27% of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).