Intensive rescue ops to follow Bailey bridge construction in Wayanad: CM

On Thursday, August 1, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced that intensive rescue operations will commence once the Army completes the construction of a Bailey bridge in Mundakkai. Addressing a press conference following an all-party and cabinet meeting in Wayanad, Vijayan stated that machines will be deployed to the landslide-affected area to enhance rescue efforts. Additionally, search operations will be conducted in the Chaliyar River to locate any missing bodies.

Vijayan emphasized that effective rehabilitation will follow the rescue operations, with a focus on providing temporary shelter in relief camps. He assured that the camps will be organized to respect the privacy of individuals, with only family members allowed entry and a common facility set up for visitors. The Chief Minister advised against direct donations of relief materials due to current logistical constraints and assured that children’s education will continue remotely despite their inability to return to school immediately.

Addressing the psychological impact of the disaster, Vijayan highlighted the need for counseling and additional support for affected families, including efforts to assist reluctant tribal families. He stressed the importance of collective action to prevent disease outbreaks, urging the health department to take necessary precautions. A cabinet sub-committee, including ministers from various departments, will be stationed in Wayanad to oversee the operations, while Shriram Sambasiva Rao will remain as Special Officer.