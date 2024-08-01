Jio and Airtel Provide Free Data, Extend Bill Deadlines for Wayanad Landslide Victims

The devastating landslide in Wayanad, Kerala, has caused significant destruction, resulting in the loss of hundreds of lives and the destruction of thousands of homes due to heavy rains. In response, Indian telecom providers, Jio and Airtel, have stepped up to ensure service continuity and support for affected users, helping them stay connected with their loved ones during this crisis.

Reliance Jio has taken immediate action by installing a second tower in the area to handle the surge in data and network usage, ensuring strong and reliable communication. This move was made in response to a request from Wayanad disaster management authorities, aiming to maintain clear communication routes throughout the region.

Airtel has also announced several measures to assist its users in Wayanad. Prepaid customers whose plan validity has expired will still receive unlimited phone calls, 100 SMS per day, and 1GB of free internet for three days. Postpaid users are granted an extended grace period of thirty days to pay their bills, preventing network outages. Additionally, Airtel has converted 52 retail stores in Kerala into relief collection points to gather support and resources for those affected by the disaster. Meanwhile, the Army has set up a Command and Control Centre in Kozhikode, led by Maj Gen Vinod Mathew and Brig Arjun Segan, to oversee Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations, as the death toll has reached 288 with 240 people still missing.