Know beneficial effects of green tea

Green tea is the healthiest beverage on the planet.It is loaded with antioxidants and nutrients that have powerful effects on the body.These include improved brain function, fat loss, a lower risk of cancer and many other impressive benefits.

Drinking green tea regularly will help fight off antibiotic-resistant bacteria or superbugs. The antioxidants present in green tea known as Catechins help prevent cell damage and provide other benefits to ward off antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

It can also restore the activity of aztreonam, an antibiotic commonly used to treat infections caused by the bacterial pathogen Pseudomonas aeruginosa.

Green tea is an abundant source of antioxidants that help fight damage-causing free radicals in your skin and body. This helps maintain the healthy functioning of your skin cells and prevents damage.

The ingredient helps remove toxins, which improves skin health and complexion. Green tea face packs can help improve your skin’s texture, leaving you with a healthy glow.