Know how to hide likes on Instagram posts, reels

Mumbai: Instagram is a popular social media platform. The social media handle owned by Meta is used by more than 2 billion users around the world. The platform has rolled out a new feature, which allows users to hide the number of likes on their posts.

A step-by-step guide on how to hide likes on Instagram posts and reels:

Step 1: Tap on your profile picture in the bottom right to go to your profile.

Step 2: Tap on the top right.

Step 3: Below ‘What you see,’ tap on ‘Like and share counts.’

Step 4: Tap on the toggle next to ‘Hide like & share counts’ to turn this setting on or off.

Meanwhile, Instagram is introducing new AI-based features for creators. The newly launched AI Studio consists of tools that enable Instagram creators to create an AI persona. This AI persona can respond to questions and engage in chats with their followers and fans on their behalf.