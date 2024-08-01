KSRTC workers criticize govt’s new uniform allowance amid financial struggles

Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy has highlighted the revival of state transport corporations under the Shakti Yojana, but employees of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) are raising concerns about the financial stability of the corporations, questioning the effectiveness of these revival claims.

The introduction of a new uniform policy has exacerbated worries about KSRTC’s financial health. Traditionally, KSRTC provided uniforms directly to its employees, but the new policy replaces this practice with a cash allowance for uniforms. This shift, with uniform provider Igama now giving retail money instead of directly supplying uniforms, has led to anxiety among employees. KSRTC has allocated only Rs 750 for two shirts and two pants, Rs 1707 for sarees and blouses for female staff, and Rs 350 for tailoring.

Employees have expressed dissatisfaction with the new arrangement. “The amount provided is insufficient for quality uniforms,” one employee remarked. “It’s challenging to manage with such limited funds while fulfilling our work responsibilities.”

For khaki suits, employees receive 5.6 meters of cloth with Rs 742 allocated for two pants and two shirts and Rs 350 for tailoring. Blue suits are allocated Rs 750 for two pants and two shirts, while white suits get Rs 731 for the same. Female staff are allocated Rs 1707 for sarees and blouses, with an additional Rs 100 for sewing. Technical staff in brown or cream suits receive Rs 731 for two pants and two shirts and Rs 350 for tailoring.