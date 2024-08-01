Ladakh chosen for India’s first Mars and Moon analogue research station

A team of scientists from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and the Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences (BSIP) has pinpointed Ladakh as the ideal location for India’s first Mars and Moon analogue research station. This team, including Binita Phartiyal, Aloke Kumar, and Gaganyaan astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, has based their recommendation on extensive research and fieldwork. This proposal aligns with India’s burgeoning space program, which includes plans for a space station by 2035 and a lunar mission by 2040.

Aloke Kumar explained that an analogue research station functions as a terrestrial testing ground for lunar and Martian missions, allowing scientists to simulate activities like constructing astronaut habitats. This station would also enable researchers to study microorganism adaptation to extreme environments, reflecting conditions on other planets. Lead authors Phartiyal and Kumar highlighted Ladakh’s unique geography, which resembles the early terrains of Mars and the Moon, making it a prime candidate for these simulations.

The proposed research station in Ladakh would serve multiple purposes: testing space technologies, advancing Technology Readiness Levels (TRL), integrating engineering systems, conducting human studies and crew training, and performing geological and astrobiological research. Establishing this facility would significantly bolster India’s human spaceflight ambitions and upcoming Mars missions. It also offers opportunities for studying extremophilic organisms and conducting comparative research with samples from India’s polar stations. Kumar emphasized the importance of international collaboration in this initiative, which would not only advance India’s space program but also promote astro-tourism and support local communities in Ladakh.